165.66 crore deposited into accounts of 88,356 beneficiaries

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): YSR Cheyutha 3rd installment cheque distribution programme was held at the meeting hall of the Collectorate here on Friday. Collector K Madhavi Latha said that this scheme is implemented as part of promoting livelihood for deserving poor women in the retail business sector.

She said that Rs 75,000 will be given in four installments. Women aged between 45 years and 60 years will get a benefit of Rs 165.67 crore. She requested the beneficiaries to utilise this amount for livelihood.

As the third instalment for the financial year 2022-23, a sum of Rs 165,66,75,000 was deposited into the accounts of 88,356 beneficiaries in the East Godavari district by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

District Collector Madhavi Latha and MP Margani Bharat Ram stated that Navratnalu was being implemented for the last three years for the financial empowerment of the poor and needy. Keeping in view the welfare and development of all communities, the government released direct financial assistance to them.

DCCB chairman Akula Veerraju, RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, DRDA PD S Degalaiah, District BC welfare officer K Jyothi and other officials participated.

The details of the number of beneficiaries and YSR Cheyutha funds released in various mandals are as follows. Anaparthi – 2,672 beneficiaries and Rs 5.01 crore, Bikkavolu – 8,998 people and Rs 16.87 crore, Korukonda- 4,464 beneficiaries and Rs 8.37 crore, Rajanagaram – 4,560 people and Rs 8.55 crore, Rangampet – 2,661 people and Rs 4.90 crore, Seethanagaram- 3,537 beneficiaries and Rs 6.63 crore, Devarapalli – 3,972 people and Rs 7.47 crore, Rajamahendravaram Urban -14,363 beneficiaries and Rs 26.93 crore, Nidadavolu Urban - 1802 people and Rs 3.38 crore, Kovvur Urban – 1,567 people and Rs 2.94 crore.