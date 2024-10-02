17 Maoists surrender in Alluri dist

Paderu (ASR District): Seventeen militia members of the Pedabayalu Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) surrendered to Alluri Sitarama Raju District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar on Tuesday in Paderu.

The group previously involved in multiple offenses in the Ginelakota, Landulu, and Injari regions decided to abandon the Maoist movement, citing disillusionment with its outdated ideology.

Speaking at a press conference held on Tuesday, SP Bardar emphasised the success of community policing initiatives aimed at reintegrating youth into society. Programmes like Spoorthi, Prerana, and Nirman have provided employment opportunities, with 600 students trained under Spoorthi, resulting in 48 securing government jobs. Under Prerana, 1,150 students were interviewed, leading to 220 placements at TATA Electronics.

Additionally, recent excursions for 104 tribal students to the AMTZ industrial area further showcased the positive engagement of the police in the community.

Bardar said the state government’s recent sanction of Rs 23 lakh to support surrendered CPI (Maoist) members, disbursing Rs 1 lakh each to surrendered individuals, which served as a crucial incentive for the surrender.

Enhanced connectivity, with the installation of over 100 cell towers and the completion of roads to remote areas like Ginnelakota and Injari, has also improved access to essential services.

He assured that all entitlements for surrendered members would be promptly provided. Additional Superintendent of Police K Dheeraj and Assistant Commandant P Charian Raju of the 198 Battalion CRPF were present.