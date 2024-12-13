TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads

Tirumala : Due to the low pressure in Bay of Bengal, Tirumala is witnessing heavy incessant heavy rains since Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, TTD authorities have closed road to Akasaganga and Papavinasam and Srivari Padalu for pilgrims’ safety. Pilgrims faced lot of inconvenience due to the continuous heavy rain.

TTD vigilance, security and engineering departments are keeping a close watch on ghat roads and monitoring the situation.

Due to the heavy rainfall, minor landslides occurred on Tirumala ghat road, with stones blocking the road. The staff mobilised JCB to clear the stones, while taking measures to ensure traffic flow remains uninterrupted. The drivers were alerted to move cautiously on the ghat road due to poor visibility and subsequent fog.