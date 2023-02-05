174 students studying abroad to get fee reimbursement

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation (APKWDC) chairman Adapa Seshu said the state government will implement fee reimbursement to the 174 students, who were selected under the foreign education scheme during the previous TDP rule. He said these 174 students are pursuing education in other countries and had been waiting for the fee reimbursement.

Seshu said the vigilance and enforcement department conducted a detailed inquiry and submitted a report on the 174 students belonging to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Kurnool, Anantapur and East Godavari district. The report found that they were eligible and hence the government has decided to extend support, he added.

Addressing media at the office of the APKWDC in Tadepalli on Saturday, the chairman said many irregularities took place during the previous TDP rule in implementation of scheme for the foreign education of AP students. He said the government is conducting a detailed inquiry into these irregularities.

He said the YSRCP government will implement the fee reimbursement to these students under the jagananna Videsi Vidya Deevena.

Seshu said the government selected 213 students of SC, ST, BC, Minority and EBC categories this year for implementation of Videsi Vidya Deevena. The students who secured admission this year in the top 200 universities abroad ranked as per the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University rankings will get financial assistance to pursue higher education abroad.

Among the 213 students, 45 belong to Kapu caste. He said under the scheme the government would make 100 per cent reimbursement of tuition fee to SC, ST, BC and Minority students up to Rs 1. 25 crore and up to Rs 1 crore to EBC students. Meritorious students aspiring to seek assistance to study abroad or those who want to lodge complaints can reach the government by dialling 1902 and a specially assigned IAS officer would attend these calls at the CMO.