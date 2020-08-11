1.78 lakh women to benefit under YSR Cheyuta: Deputy CM Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: In a bid to empower the women for self-reliant, pertaining to SC, ST, BC and Minority communities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed to launch 'YSR Cheyuta' scheme in the state on August 12, according to Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy. To benefit the rural economy of the state amid hardships caused due to corona pandemic, the new scheme would be implemented for four years remitting Rs 18,750 per year in each beneficiary account, he added.



Speaking to media here on Monday, he said the YSRCP government was committed to make the women self-reliant. "Under YSR Cheyuta scheme, 25 lakh women in the age group of 45-60 years would be benefitted with an expected outlay of Rs 4,560 crore. The amount would be credited into bank accounts of beneficiaries under the scheme. Each beneficiary would get a total assistance of Rs 75,000 in four instalments," he added. Referring to Chittoor district, he said that 1.78 lakh women belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minority communities would be benefitted under the YSR Cheyuta scheme.