179 petitions received at SC-ST Spandana in Chimakurthy

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar ordered the officials to resolve the urges received from SCs and STs by considering all issues related to them.

He participated in the special Spandana programme for SCs and STs held at BVSR Kalyana Mandapam at Chimakurthy on Friday, where the officials received 179 petitions from the public.

Speaking at the programme, Collector Dinesh Kumar said that they are conducting special Spandana for SCs and STs for each constituency as their population is more in the district. He ordered the officials to take special initiation to resolve the urges from the public and not to bother to conduct another enquiry if they are not able to solve them at once.

The officials were further ordered to issue receipts to the complainants by accepting each of the urges at the secretariat level and warned that stringent action will be taken against them if they fail in registering or issuing receipts. Dinesh said that he doesn't want complaints that could be resolved at the secretariat level to reach the district and advised the officials to work with the same spirit as they are doing great work now.

DRO Puli Srinivasulu, Land Acquisition Special Collector S Sarala Vandanam, ZP CEO B Jalireddy, Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, Sub-Collector Gloria, CPO G Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the programme.