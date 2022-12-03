18 ancient gold coins found in Eluru’s Koyyalagudem

Eluru: In a shocking incident, gold coins were found in the field of Eduvadalapalem in Koyyalagudem mandal of Eluru district while digging a pipeline.

It is said that 18 ancient gold coins were found while digging in an oil palm grove. The coins were found in the village on November 29th.

Tehsildar P Nagamani examined the coins with the information of locals. Each coin is estimated to weigh more than 8 grams. These are believed to date back two centuries.