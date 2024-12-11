'Refrain from interfering in municipal polls': Union Minister Ravneet Bittu tells Punjab officials

Patiala: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday asked Punjab government officials to refrain from interfering in the municipal elections, saying officers are delaying no-objection certificates (NOCs) under political pressure against the BJP candidates.

Bittu warned Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to avoid such actions, saying vigilance is being kept on those indulging in such activities under the influence of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government.

"Officers must remember their cadres are with the Central government. If evidence is found against any officer, FIRs (first information reports) will be registered through the Election Commission," Bittu said.

He also warned: “I will remind these officers that neither Bhagwant Mann nor Arvind Kejriwal will stand by them during their difficult times.”

Bittu appealed to Patiala voters to elect a BJP mayor for the city's overall development, ensuring direct access to the Central leadership.

"A BJP mayor will facilitate the initiation of large projects for Patiala’s development, just like in other states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, which have already benefited from BJP's development agenda."

On the ongoing farmers' protest on two Punjab's borders, Bittu reiterated his willingness to engage in dialogue. “Dialogue is the only way forward. I appeal to farmers to come forward for talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always considers Punjab farmers’ interests and has already implemented significant increases in MSP (minimum support price).”

The Union minister expressed concern for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health and urged farmers to prioritize dialogue for a solution. “I request farmers to come forward for talks, keeping aside their egos. The Central government is always open to discussions,” Bittu said.

Senior party leader Preneet Kaur also showed videos that BJP Municipal Corporation candidates are being pressurised and threatened by the AAP government in Patiala. “We have received reports that police are being sent to their homes to intimidate them, our district president was threatened by the police team. This is a clear violation of democratic principles and the constitution. We will not tolerate such actions and will take strict action against erring officers,” she warned.

“We will file FIRs and cases against them, whether through the Election Commission or court intervention. We have asked our workers to make videos of such incidents and file complaints straight away. We are in direct contact with the Centre government over this and will not let them indulge in such undemocratic actions again,” Kaur added.

Later, Bittu, accompanied by senior leaders, visited the Deputy Commissioner's office here to submit nomination papers for BJP candidates contesting the municipal elections.

The State Election Commission on Sunday announced elections to five Municipal Corporations and 41 Municipal Councils, besides Nagar Panchayats on December 21. The counting of votes will take place on the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is December 12, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 13 and the date of withdrawal of nomination was December 14.

Out of the 37,32,636 registered voters, 19,55,888 are men, 17,76,544 are women and 204 others.

The polling of votes would be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the use of EVMs. The polled votes will be counted at the polling station itself.