Direct Flights Between Mangaluru and Singapore to Begin in New Year

Just In
Mangaluru: Mangaluru will be directly connected to Singapore with two new flights operated by Air India Express starting in the new year, announced MP Captain Brijesh Chowta. The initiative also includes two additional flights linking Mangaluru to Pune and Delhi.
Sharing the news on 'X,' Chowta said, "The introduction of these flights responds to multiple requests for better air connectivity between Mangaluru and Singapore. I had also written to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, to facilitate this connection."
The move is seen as a boost to the Union Government’s Act East policy, which aims to enhance India's relationships with ASEAN and East Asian nations. "This will ease business travel and strengthen ties with the region," Chowta added.
In an appeal to the Mangalurean community in Singapore, Chowta encouraged them to visit their hometown and explore investment opportunities in Mangaluru.
The new routes are expected to enhance economic, cultural, and tourism exchanges, further establishing Mangaluru as a key gateway to Southeast Asia.