Congress to fight alone in Delhi, Alok Sharma labels AAP a 'distraction'

Chandigarh: In a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma on Wednesday accused AAP of functioning as the "B team" of the BJP and reiterated that the Congress would contest the Delhi Assembly elections independently.

Sharma questioned AAP’s electoral performances in recent elections. "In Haryana, AAP garnered fewer votes than NOTA. Clearly, they should contest elections alone instead of meddling with the Congress' prospects. AAP is behaving as the BJP's B team. They are a big distraction. After such a dismal showing, they need to introspect on their strategy and purpose," Sharma told IANS.

Sharma also expressed confidence in the Congress' chances in Delhi. "We are fully prepared to fight the Delhi Assembly elections on our own. Our Nyay Yatra has just concluded, and the overwhelming response from the public has been highly encouraging. Delhi has deteriorated under AAP’s governance, and people are ready for change. This time, the Congress will emerge victorious and restore Delhi’s lost glory," he added.

Kejriwal also said early on Wednesday that there was no possibility of any alliance with the Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections which are likely to be held early next year. "Aam Aadmi party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with congress," he said in a post on X.

Kejriwal’s AAP has already released names of 31 candidates for the upcoming elections.

Sharma also launched a broadside against the BJP-led Central government and the Punjab government on the issues of unemployment and the rising drug menace in the state.

"The twin crises of unemployment and drug abuse have gripped Punjab. Our demand is clear --- jobs, not drugs. Drug smuggling must be curbed, and youth need gainful employment opportunities. The Congress has been actively raising these issues across India. Yesterday, the Punjab Youth Congress staged a massive protest, and today, we are here to emphasize these concerns," Sharma told IANS.



