190 Junior college students test positive for coronavirus in Rajamahendravaram

Kakinada: District joint collector Keerthi Chekuri said 190 students of Tirumala Junior College at Rajamahendravaram were tested positive for Covid and necessary steps were being taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh conducted a video conference from Vijayawada with joint collectors and other officials of all district on action being taken in educational institutions to prevent the spread of Covid, on Saturday.

Keerthi and other officials participated on the occasion. Minister Suresh gave guidelines regarding the safety of children in the school.

The joint collector explained the steps being taken to prevent the spread of Covid among students and non-teaching staff in educational institutions in the district and added that the situation was being monitored from time to time.

She told the minister that Covid cases were reported as the college has a residential campus.

She said that there was no such problem in other educational institutions in the district. As many as 2,000 students were being tested daily in the district, she said.