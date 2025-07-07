1980 batch alumni reunion in Valmikipuram

Valmikipuram (Annamayya district): A memorable reunion of 1980 SSC batch was held on Sunday at PVC Government High School premises in Valmikipuram, Annamayya district on Sunday. Former classmates from across the country came together to relive their childhood memories, share life journeys, and celebrate their 60th year with a special ‘Shashtipoorthi’ cake-cutting ceremony.

The gathering was filled with nostalgia as alumni recalled their classrooms, teachers, and school-day games. Many have since achieved success in various fields including government service, education, medicine, and business.

Distinguished alumni like Makkam Sudarshan, Karre Raghuram, Dr Janam Gangireddy and Valligatla Venkataramana, among others, participated in the event.

The group photo taken during the event added a lasting memory to their cherished school days.