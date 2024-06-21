2-day Assembly session begins today

Vijayawada: The two-day session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will begin here on Friday at 9.46 am. The only agenda of this short session is to administer oath of office to all the newly-elected 174 MLAs and elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.



The seniormost member, G Butchaiah Chowdary, will be the pro tem Speaker.

He was administered oath as an MLA by Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday.



AP Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will take the oath first followed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Though there was high demand for passes as the family members would like to view the oath-taking ceremony, it was decided that no visitor passes would be issued, he said.

The interesting part of the session is that there will be no Opposition leader as the YSRCP won only in 11 constituencies.

Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be taking oath only as an MLA. Between 2014 and 2019, he was the Leader of Opposition as his party had 75 MLAs in the Assembly.

It has also been decided that on June 24, the first full-fledged state Cabinet would meet. Revival of Polavaram project works and re-starting of Amaravati works are likely to be top on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting.