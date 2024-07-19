2-day conference on Kalidasa’s literature begins in NSU

Tirupati: A two-day national conference on ‘Literary, Poetic Beauty, and Scientific Brilliance in Kalidasa’s Literature’, jointly organised by Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, and National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, commenced on Thursday.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof Harekrishna Sathapati, coordinator of Sanskrit Research Council of Sahitya Akademi. He highlighted literary magnificence, poetic beauty and scientific brilliance in Sanskrit literature and emphasised the need to explore significant scientific concepts described by ancient poets, sages and seers in Sanskrit literature.

Former VC of SV Vedic university Prof S Sudarshan Sharma elaborated on the extensive scientific concepts detailed by ancient poets in Sanskrit literature. Prof K Ramasuryanarayana spoke about various scientific themes depicted in Sanskrit literature, particularly in works like ‘Abhignana Shakuntalam’ and ‘Uttara Ramacharita’. He emphasised that ancient Sanskrit literature serves as a guide for human life and suggested that studying these texts can provide valuable scientific insights to modern society.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof GSR Krishnamurthy explained the objective of the conference was to uncover and present the scientific elements embedded in literary texts to future generations. President and deputy Secretary of Sahitya Akademi Madhav Kaushik and N Suresh Babu also spoke. Prof K Rajagopala, Dr Bharat Bhushan Rath, other faculty members and research scholars attended the conference.