2-day Horsley Hills Adventure Festival to commence today

Tirupati: Horsley Hills was all set to launch the two-day 'Adventure Festival' to be held during January 18-19. The famous hill station near Madanapalle of Chittoor district is going to host the festival for the first time. AP Tourism Authority (APTA) has made elaborate arrangements to make the event a grand success. The District Collector Dr Narayan Bharat Guptha is closely monitoring the arrangements.

As a prelude to the main event, cultural events were organised at BT College grounds, Madanapalle on Friday evening for which several hundreds of people have attended. The pleasant evening was filled with blockbuster songs and melodies from famous singers Geetha Madhuri and Saicharan, Comedy skits from Mukku Avinash team of Jabardast show fame, special acts by Oxygen dance troupe and the attractive anchoring by Hari Teja and Bhargav. Visual Jockey Nilesh has also performed well in motivating the audiences.

The District Collector has called upon the people to visit Horsley Hills during weekends and holidays with families to enjoy the beauty and cool atmosphere there. He said that 50 experienced cyclists from Tirupati and other places have registered to participate in cycling event. About 100 tents were ready at the Hills to provide accommodation to participants and outstation visitors.

The Collector has directed the RTC officials to run one bus every hour from Madanapalle to Horsley Hills. In charge Sub Collector, Madanapalle, Prudhvi Tej, District Tourism Officer Chandramouli, AP Tourism Development Corporation Divisional Manager RV Suresh Kumar Reddy have been taking all steps to conduct the events on Saturday and Sunday.