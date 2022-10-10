2-day Vizianagaram Utsav off to a grand start

Vizianagaram: The two-day Vizianagaram Utsav kicked off to a grand start on Sunday. The festival has attracted the participation of large number of people and people's representatives including MLAs and MLCs. Speaking after inaugurating the festival, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the festival reflects the culture and tradition of North Andhra. Local artistes will be felicitated on the occasion.

He said that the people of the region were curiously waiting for the festival as during the previous two years, the programmes were held in a low-key manner. Now people coming from various districts were taking part and visiting the temple of Goddess Pydithalli and seeking Her blessings.

A rally was organised to mark the inauguration of the festival. Artistes enthusiastically participated in events like Kolatam and Puli Vesham.

Though the continuous rains have obstructed the arrangements and some of the venues became waterlogged, people started visiting various venues and took part in the programmes.

The horticultural show organised at Maharaja Music College has attracted huge crowds. Students along with their parents visited the venue and witnessed various animals and birds carved out with various fruits and vegetables.

Art and culture lovers have thronged Ananda Gajapathi auditorium and enjoyed events like mono action and mythological plays. Small playlets were performed at Gurajada Kalavedika on the first day.

Young artistes have performed classical dances and folk arts at the Lions' Kalyana Mandapam. The sports lovers have enjoyed the badminton competitions at Rajiv Indoor Stadium. Stalls with eatables, clothes, organic products, grains and handicrafts have attracted the people at Ayodhya Maidan.

Ancient holy books written on palm leaves have been kept on display for visitors at Mannar Rajagopala Swamy temple and students evinced keen interest in reading the scripts on the leaves. Collector A Suryakumari, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, State Assembly Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, MP B Chandrasekhar and others have participated in the programmes.