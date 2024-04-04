2 dead, 20 injured after Bolero plunges into valley in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

A tragic road accident occurred in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and serious injuries to 20 others. The incident took place on the Paderu Ghat road, where a Bolero vehicle carrying migrant labourers from Odisha veered off the road and plunged into a valley near Esuprabhu corner on Wednesday night.

Among the casualties were two individuals, including a young girl, who lost their lives in the accident. The remaining 20 passengers sustained injuries and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Bolero vehicle was reportedly carrying a total of 30 passengers at the time of the crash. Upon receiving the distress call, the police swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance and ensure the injured were promptly evacuated to receive necessary medical care.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the tragic incident to determine the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control and plunging into the valley.