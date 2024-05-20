Live
Nautapa 2024: Dates, Significance, and Recommended Donations
Nautapa, a period rooted in both mythology and science, is renowned as the hottest phase of summer.
Nautapa, a period rooted in both mythology and science, is renowned as the hottest phase of summer. Scientifically, this time is marked by the sun's intense heat, and astrologically, it is significant when the Sun God, Surya dev, enters the Rohini Nakshatra, causing a notable rise in Earth's temperature. The name 'Nautapa' derives from the nine days of extreme heat that follow this event. During these days, the sun's rays are most direct, leading to increased evaporation and the formation of clouds that eventually ensure a good monsoon.
Nautapa 2024 Dates
This year, Nautapa will commence on May 25 and conclude on June 2. Although it is generally perceived as a time of intense suffering for all living beings due to the heat, Nautapa is also considered an auspicious period for making donations. These acts of charity are believed to bring peace and happiness into one's life. Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu consultant, Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, elaborates on the significance of various donations during this period.
Significance of Donations During Nautapa
Donating Water
Providing water to the thirsty during Nautapa is thought to absolve one of sins and lead to Moksha or salvation. Astrologically, it is believed that this act keeps the planets calm, protecting individuals from their adverse effects. Those experiencing inauspicious planetary influences in their horoscope are particularly encouraged to donate water during this time.
Donating Curd
Donating curd is another significant act of charity during Nautapa. It is believed to remove sins and promote health and well-being. Curd, considered sacred and frequently used in pujas, pleases Goddess Lakshmi, enhancing wealth and prosperity.
Donating Food
Donating food during Nautapa is regarded as highly auspicious. This act is believed to strengthen the planets and please Goddess Annapurna, leading to positive outcomes for the donor.
Donating Clothes
Donating clothes during Nautapa is also beneficial. It is thought to bring auspicious results, resolve various problems, and bring happiness into the donor's life.
In conclusion, Nautapa is not only a period of intense heat but also a time of significant charitable acts that can lead to spiritual and material benefits. Engaging in these recommended donations can help mitigate the harsh effects of the heat and bring peace and prosperity.