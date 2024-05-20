  • Menu
Steps will be taken to conduct counting of votes peacefully

Palnadu district collector Balaji Srikesh Lathkar said he will take all the steps to conduct counting of votes peacefully.

Guntur: Palnadu district collector Balaji Srikesh Lathkar said he will take all the steps to conduct counting of votes peacefully.

He along with the joint collector Syam Prasad addressed the media in Narasaraopet on Monday,he said they will take stern action against those responsible for post poll violence in Palnadu district. He said 700 employees services will be utilised for counting of votes.

He further said that Section 144 of IPC will be continued till June 5 in Palnadu district.

