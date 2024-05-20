Live
- Startup founders hail PM Modi's initiatives to boost ecosystem
- ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody
- MVA, Mahayuti leaders slam 'deliberately slow’ voting process; Fadnavis alerts ECI
- Heavy voter turnout in Ladakh LS seat
- Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet join festival of democracy
- Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru, five arrested
- BJD govt on its way out, says Modi
- IPL 2024: Abhishek and Rahul in particular took the game on to basically win the powerplay, says Vettori
- Nepali PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal wins trust vote for 4th time
- Sachin, Gavaskar, Rahane, Suryakumar cast their votes during fifth phase of LS Polls
Just In
Steps will be taken to conduct counting of votes peacefully
Highlights
Palnadu district collector Balaji Srikesh Lathkar said he will take all the steps to conduct counting of votes peacefully.
Guntur: Palnadu district collector Balaji Srikesh Lathkar said he will take all the steps to conduct counting of votes peacefully.
He along with the joint collector Syam Prasad addressed the media in Narasaraopet on Monday,he said they will take stern action against those responsible for post poll violence in Palnadu district. He said 700 employees services will be utilised for counting of votes.
He further said that Section 144 of IPC will be continued till June 5 in Palnadu district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS