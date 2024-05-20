Live
Just In
Dr Lokesh arrested at Gannavaram airport for using satellite phone
Gannavaram: The Gannavaram airport staff intercepted Dr. Uyyuru Lokesh of Guntur district Venkatapuram and handed him over to the Gannavaram police for having a satellite phone. He is an American citizen and recently came to his native village. On Sunday, he reached Gannavaram airport to go to America. During the check-in there, the SPF personnel found that he had a satellite phone and arrested him. A satellite phone was seized from him.
Lokesh explained to the authorities that he bought it in Virginia and brought it with him. He was released later in the afternoon after saying that he would cooperate with the investigation. Meanwhile, the police said that they found a satellite phone with Dr. Lokesh, which was against the rules, and found that he used that phone to travel through domestic airports. Meanwhile, the American Embassy responded to Dr. Lokesh's complaint that he was mistreated at the airport on Friday night. Collected details from Gannavaram police.