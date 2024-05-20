AP netas make beeline to abroad ahead of poll results

The State top babus are on relaxing mode and have left the for abroad to meet their relatives and also for medical check-ups

Amaravati: With the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results to be announced on June 4, the top politicians in the State has been on foreign tour spree one after the other starting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to London with his wife Bharathi. TDP chief and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu traveled to America with his wife Bhuvaneswari on Saturday night. His son, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, left for America with his family on the 16th. Lokesh is expected to return by the 25th or 26th of May.

Chandrababu went for medical check-ups, while Jagan went to meet his daughters studying in London. Jagan is also expected to return to Andhra Pradesh by the end of this month. Recently, AP Congress Chief YS Sharmila also traveled to America to meet her son YS Rajareddy and her mother YS Vijayamma, who are already there.

Sharmila is expected to spend some time with her son and mother and then return with her mother on June 2. After being busy with election campaigns and strategies for the past few months, all these leaders went abroad for rest as soon as the elections concluded. They will all return to Andhra Pradesh before the election results are announced on June 4.