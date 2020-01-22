2 died, 4 injured as jilted lover set girlfriend's house on fire in East Godavari district

Rajahmahendravaram: In a freak incident, a jilted lover set fire in the house of his girlfriend in wee hours on Wednesday, where two people were burnt alive. This crime has taken place at Dulla village in Kadiyam mandal of East Godavari district.

According to the sources, a man was in love with a girl who belongs to Dulla village. Initially, the girl's mother Satyavathi accepted their love and agreed to marry his daughter with him. But due to his bad behavior, the mother changed her mind and refused for their marriage. Later she got her daughter married to another person.

Over becoming angry at the incident, the man attacked Satyavathi on January 17, where the family members lodged a complaint with Kadiyam police station. The family members alleged that the police failed to take action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Satyavathi's elder daughter G Durga Bhavani along with her 5-year-old daughter came to Dulla village from Bhimavaram to console her mother who was injured in the attack.

On Tuesday late night, the accused poured petrol on the house and set it on fire. In the incident, Durga Bhavani's daughter and her younger brother K Ramu were burnt alive in engulfed and Satyavath, her elder daughter Durga Bhavani and two other sustained severe injuries.

Immediately, the victims were rushed to Rajamahendravaram government hospital for treatment. On receiving the information, the Kadiyam police have registered a case and investigation further.