2 inter-State thieves arrested, 440 gm gold jewellery recovered

Chittoor: Chittoor police arrested two inter-State notorious dacoits and recovered 440 gm gold jewellery worth Rs 17 lakh.

Briefing the media about the case here at Police Guest House on Wednesday, district Superintendent of Police (SP) Y Rishanth Reddy said that G Harish (24) and R Jamuna (50), both residents of Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, were involved in stealing valuables by breaking the windows of parked cars.

The duo, on November 17 broke the back glasses of a car that was parked before Sindhu Hotel on PH road here and stole 38 packets of gold. The car belonged to to Keerthan Finance Company.

A case was registered in Chittoor one town police station. Following the Instructions of Deputy SP K Srinivasa Murthy, One Town police station CI Viswanath Reddy deployed special teams and sent them to Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to trace the offenders.

The team arrested the two inter-State thieves at Kattamanchi on Wednesday and recovered total 440 gm gold ornaments from them.

SP Rishanth Reddy said that awards and appreciation letters will be presented to the police officials, who busted the case.

Chittoor Deputy SP K Srinivasa Murthy and others were present at the press meet.