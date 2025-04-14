2 meritorious students get 100% scholarship

Vijayawada: Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University), in line with its commitment to academic excellence, has commenced admissions based on the scores secured in the national-level Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

As part of this initiative, two outstanding students have been awarded 100 percent tuition fee scholarships for their exceptional performance. The scholarship recipients are Boppana Harshitha, 97.88 percentile, CSE-Honors and Matha Jishitha Suma, 97.27 percentile, CSE.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao officially handed over the admission allotment letter to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said, “We have introduced this scholarship programme to identify and encourage meritorious students. This will serve as a strong motivation for aspiring learners.”

The parents of the students, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratnaprasad, Head of the Computer Science Department Prof D Rajeswara Rao, and Dean (Admissions) Prof GN Swamy were also present.