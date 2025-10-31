2 students selected for science tour

Rajamahendravaram: Two girl students from East Godavari district have been selected for ‘Science Exposure and Educational Tour to Delhi,’ being organised under the supervision of Samagra Shiksha with the support of Andhra Pradesh Science City, said District Science Officer G Srinivasa Nehru.

The programme will be held from November 6 to 8. The selected students are Ganta Yashaswini from Zilla Parishad High School, I Pangidi village of Kovvur mandal, and Kandula Jessie from Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Dowleswaram.

Nehru informed that a total of 52 students, two from each district across the State, will participate in this educational tour. The initiative aims to promote creativity and innovation among school students. During the tour, students will visit prominent scientific and cultural institutions, including the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, the National Science Museum, and the Nehru Planetarium. District School Educational Officer Kandi Vasudeva Rao and Samagra Shiksha Additional Project Coordinator S Subhashini congratulated the two selected students.