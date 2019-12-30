200 acres enough for capital in Amaravati: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Amaravati: The Minister for Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy observed that 200 Acres of land is enough for constructing a capital, explaining the buildings in the Hyderabad capital where the Assembly, Secretariat and other office buildings located.

He further informed that the government will have the option to return the lands taken under the Land Pooling Scheme, reacting to a question in a press conference at Secretariat in Amaravati capital city on Monday.

He further explained that as the then Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu took the lands under the LPS, there is a way to return them to the farmers. The government can make the laws and all the laws made by the government are legally tenable, he explained.

Minister explained that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not do any injustice to the farmers in the state and it could be understood from his last six months governance. Basing on the grievances of a small section of farmers, the TDP president has been diverting the entire farmers.

Stating that, if the High Power Committee would suggest the government to establish three capitals for the development of the three regions, he added that he would support the decision.

Ramachandra Reddy further observed that, development of Vizag would benefit the state in attracting investments into the state. Still we have been struggling for a city like Hyderabad, after the bifurcation of the state. At the same time, he maintained that it is not wise to invest all the resources at one place. There is a need to focus on the development of various urban areas.

The Minister blamed that Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders have been fighting against the government by putting the innocent farmers forefront of the agitation. He accused that Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP leaders have their vested interests in it.

When asked that, whether the government will interact with the farmers, who have been agitating for the capital, he said that so far there was no such proposal in the government. He stated that even if the government will try to interact with the farmers, they are not in a mood to listen. Chandrababu Naidu tuned their minds against the government, he added.

Reacting to a question on the fate of the already invested Rs 5,800 cr in the capital city, he said that it will continue as one out of three capitals.