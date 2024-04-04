200 people joins in YSRCP from TDP

Around 200 people from the Telugu Desam Party joined the YSR Congress Party in a recent event held at Gorakshana Peta Water Tank Road in the city's 14th ward. The event was attended by MP and city YCP MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram, along with Ruda Chairman Rauthu Suryaprakasarao and Adapa Srihari, the city president of the party.

The group of TDP members joined YCP under the leadership of Siva, Satyavani, and Lavanya from TDP. The event was organized under the guidance of ward in-charge Penke Suresh and former corporator Sudharani. The new members were warmly welcomed into the party by MP Bharat, Ruda Chairman Rauthu, and Party City President Adapa Srihari, as they were presented with party scarves.

During the event, MP Bharat shared his vision for the development of the city of Rajahmundry, emphasizing his plans to make it a cosmopolitan city if elected as MLA. He also criticized Chandrababu Naidu's government for their handling of pension distribution for grandparents and disabled people, accusing them of seeking revenge for the party's defeat in the 2019 elections.



MP Bharat urged everyone, especially grandparents and disabled individuals, to teach Chandrababu a lesson in the upcoming elections. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring the well-being of those waiting in line for pensions, calling for the provision of sunshades, fresh water, and buttermilk at distribution centers to prevent any health issues.

Several TDP members, including Palivela Satish, Ravi Teja, Bi Pandu, Badri, Verma, and Mahesh, also joined YSR Congress Party during the event. They declared their commitment to working tirelessly for the victory of YCP in the city constituency, expressing confidence in a successful outcome.

MP Bharat concluded the event by expressing his certainty of victory with a significant majority in the upcoming elections, setting a strong tone for the party's campaign in the city.