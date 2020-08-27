200 Vedic scholars render Sundarakanda Pathanam at Tirumala

Tirumala: Scores of devotees who participated either directly in the third phase of Sundarakanda Akhanda Pathanam on Thursday at Tirumala or those who witnessed the live programme in SVBC were immersed in the devotional sea.



During the third phase, 182 Shlokas from Astama Sarga to Ekadasa Sarga (Eighth to Eleventh Chapters) were rendered by Vedic scholars K S S Avadhani, Pavana Kumar Sharma and Seshacharyulu.

About 200 Vedic scholars from Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Rashtriya Sanskrita Vidya Peetham, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham, ISKCON participated in this devotional event.

Rastriya Sanskrit Vidya Peetham Vice-Chancellor Muralidhara Sharma speaking on the occasion said, Sundarakanda Akhanda Pathanam will save humanity from the clutches of coronavirus.

Later KSS Avadhani, the Principal of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham said in total 68 Sargas (Chapters) comprising 2,821 Shlokas are there in TTD published Sundarakanda.

''Today we have completed 11chapters in the third phase. It's been decided to conduct 16 Akhanda Pathanams as the number has a very significant place", he added.

Earlier, the programme commenced with Rama Bhajan by Dr K Vandana and team while concluded with Hanuman Bhajan rendered by Sri Raghunath team.