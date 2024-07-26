Organic Farming Gains Traction in Nagar Doddi Village with Japanese University Visit

Gadwal: On Friday, a group of students from a Japanese university visited Nagarudodi village, which has been adopted by the Society for Promotion of Education, Environment, and Development (SPEED) to eliminate child labor and promote organic farming practices. The visit aimed to provide students with a hands-on learning experience about organic farming methods.

Dr. Ashok, a senior agronomist from Hyderabad, led the educational session. He emphasized that organic farming is an easy method requiring low investment and offering higher returns compared to conventional farming. Dr. Ashok highlighted that the absence of chemical fertilizers and pesticides not only preserves the nutrient moisture content of the soil but also reduces the overall investment for farmers. He advocated for the use of natural fertilizers such as cow dung, cow urine, earthworms, and leaves, as practiced in ancient Indian agriculture, to produce superior crops that are safe for human consumption.

The students were given a detailed overview of organic farming techniques and were shown the organic cotton fields in Nagar dodi village. They engaged

discussions with local farmers, gaining insights into their farming practices and the benefits of organic farming.

The program saw participation from several key figures, including the student team leader Inagaki, Vivasaki, Dr. Arun, SPEED president Ravi Prakash, local farmers, village elders, and other villagers. The event was a significant step towards promoting sustainable farming practices and empowering farmers financially.

The initiative by SPEED and the educational visit by Japanese students underscore the global interest in sustainable agriculture and the potential for organic farming to transform rural economies.