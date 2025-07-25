2,000 km new state and district roads to be laid

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu issued key directives to the roads and buildings (R&B) department, ordering the construction of 2,000 kilometre of new state and district roads at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore. He instructed officials to immediately begin cost estimations and the tender process for these projects.

An additional Rs 500 crore has been allocated for urgent repairs of damaged roads statewide. Naidu emphasised that these repairs must proceed without interruption, even during the monsoon, to ensure timely completion.

In a review meeting with R&B officials at the Secretariat, Naidu sought detailed updates on Andhra Pradesh’s road conditions. He criticized the previous government for neglecting road maintenance over the past five years, leading to significant deterioration.

Naidu directed officials to submit a detailed report within 15 days, identifying roads needing immediate repairs, new construction, and regular maintenance. He advocated for modern, high-quality road construction techniques, noting that traditional methods are costly and substandard. Officials reported that 20,000 km of roads have been repaired and are now pothole-free.

“Our state roads must match national highway standards,” Naidu stated. “Post-monsoon, construction must start by November. Road construction and maintenance details, including contractor information, must be available online. CCTV cameras should be installed every 50 km, and contractors must maintain all roads, taking preventive measures to avoid damage during rains.”

Officials proposed developing roads under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with 10,200 km across 260 stretches of state highways (totaling 12,653 km) identified as suitable. Two specific roads, Yelamanchili-Gajuwaka and Gajulamandyam-Sri City (SEZ), spanning 115 km, were also proposed for PPP development. Naidu instructed officials to conduct further studies and submit a final report.