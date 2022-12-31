2,000 police deployed for Vaikunta Ekadasi fest

Tirupati: A big contingent of 2,000 police including all cadres was deployed for security arrangements in Tirumala and Tirupati for Vaikunta Ekadasi more so regulating the pilgrims at the SSD tokens issuing counters, vehicular traffic in the city, ghat road and also on the holy hills, keeping in view the large number of devotees, VVIPs arriving for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanamin Tirumala temple.

Tirupati district SP P Parameswara Reddy along with TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) D Narasikha Kishore held a meeting with police officials here on Saturday on the security arrangements for 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in the world famous Sri Venkateswra Swamy temple in Tirumala.

The SP asked the officials to ensure a fool-proof security as not only devotees from the city and surrounding towns, but also a large number of pilgrims from various states are expected to arrive here for SSD tokens for Dwara Darshanam in the Tirumala temple.

He said the measures would be taken for constant vigil and round-the-clock monitoring at all SSD tokens issue counters for orderly movement of pilgrims, smooth movement of vehicles coming in large number from various places, at all arterial roads leading to Tirumala, on the ghats and also in Tirumala to see incident free ten day Vaikunta Dwara darshanam.

The two senior police officials said the pilgrims on their part should be restraine,d particularly in the queue lines for tokens and also at the reporting centres in Tirumala, to avoid congestion and inconvenience to other pilgrims. They urged the pilgrims to follow scrupulously the TTD guidelines for a hassle-free pilgrimage and Dwara Darshanam.

They also wanted the pilgrims to be more alert keeping in view the large congregation of people and to ensure safety of their valuable ornaments, children and the aged.