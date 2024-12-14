Modi performs puja at Triveni

Mahakumbh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, offered prayers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, seeking blessings for the successful organisation of the upcoming Maha Kumbh, set to take place from January 13 to February 26.

Modi performed the ‘aarti’ of the Triveni—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers—praying for global welfare and harmony. The rituals were conduct-ed by ‘Tirth Purohits’ amidst the resonant chanting of Vedic mantras. He also offered Akshat, Chandan, Roli, flowers, and traditional clothing at the Triveni as part of the ceremony. Before the rituals, PM Modi sought the blessings of prominent saints. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel accompanied the Prime Minister during the event.

Modi arrived at the Sangam Nose aboard the Nishadraj Cruise, boarding it via the floating jetty at Kila Ghat. Clad in a white kurta-pajama, blue jacket, and a maroon shawl, he admired the serene Yamuna waves while standing on the cruise deck. He took a stroll on the river cruise, observing the surrounding area. Upon arrival at San-gam Nose, CM Yogi and Governor Anandiben Patel extended a warm welcome.