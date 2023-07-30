21 villages affected in West Godavari due to floods

VIJAYAWADA: West Godavari district collector P Prashanti instructed the officials to evacuate and shift the Godavari river flood affected people to the safer places or the rehabilitation centres set up in the district.

She informed that four rehabilitation centres were set up in the district in the mandals of Yelamanchili, Achanta and Narasapuram and all basic amenities were provided for the flood hit people.

In a press release on Sunday the collector Prashanti said 21 villages and habitats were hit by the Godavari floods and 133 pregnant women and children were shifted to these rehabilitation centres. She said 12,806 people are living in these 21 low lying villages and habitations. She said essential commodities distributed to 426 families and five teams of fire department kept ready to meet the emergency situations.

She informed that 15 engine boats and 8 country boats are kept ready to evacuate the people from the four flood affected mandals. She instructed the officials to get ready to face any emergency and evacuate the people in the boats to the safer places or the rehabilitation centres. She instructed the officials to prevent the loss of lives or property due to the Godavari floods. Collector informed that horticulture crops were damaged in Bhimavaram revenue division due to the recent rains and roads were damaged.