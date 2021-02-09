2,100 police personnel deployed in East Godavari

Kakinada: District superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 2,100 police personnel, four APSP platoons, one Octopus platoon, three mobile parties headed by circle inspectors and five units of striking forces would be deployed in the first phase of gram panchayat elections.

He visited the sensitive areas to review the situation ahead of panchayat polls at K Perumallapuram of Thondangi mandal and other areas on Monday and observed the nomination process and security measures.

He said that 36 body worn cameras will monitor the situation around the polling booths in each of the 18 divisions. He said that 226 hyper sensitive villages have been identified in the first phase elections besides 293 sensitive areas.

He said that they identified 32 extremist hit areas in the first phase of elections in Kotananduru, Rowthulapudi, Sankhavaram and Prathipadu mandals. He said that special force deployments have been made in these areas.