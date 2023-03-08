21,996 students to appear for SSC exams in Chittoor dist

Chittoor: As many as 21,996 students will attend the 10th class public examinations to be held from April 3 to 18, according to N Rajasekhar, District Revenue Officer.

Reviewing the arrangements to be made for the ensuing 10th class examinations at a meeting held on Tuesday, he said that proper arrangements should be made for the exams as per the prescribed guidelines. Out of 21,996 students, 11,140 are boys and 10,556 girl students. Examinations would be held at 115 centres in the district while due instructions were given to the various departments for attending the requirements for the proposed examinations . As usual orders under Section-144 would be enforced at the examination halls and no student would be allowed to enter into the examination halls with mobile phones or electronic devices.

Prescribed facilities like water, electricity, first aid and others would be provided at the examination halls with proper sitting facility for the students to write the exams, the DRO added.

The APSRTC would provide the needful services. The net centres situated adjacent to the examinations halls would be closed during the examination time, he declared.