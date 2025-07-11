22 red sanders logs seized, four arrested

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 22 red sanders logs and arrested four smugglers in Sanipaya forest area of Annamayya district on Thursday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subbarayudu under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas and on the instructions of DSP Bali Reddy, a team led by RSI Muralidhar Reddy started combing Sanipaya-Veeraballi forest area through Gadikota.

When the police personnel reached Nayanuru, there they noticed three motorcycles and some persons moving suspiciously. When the task force team surrounded them, some of them managed to escape but police personnel caught four smugglers. There they also seized 22 logs. The arrested were from Annamayya district. A case has been registered and investigation is on.