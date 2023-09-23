Live
Just In
225 petitions received during Jaganannaku Chebudam
Eluru: Eluru district Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh reiterated that the main aim of Spandana and Jaganannaku Chebudam programmes is to redress public problems. The government has been implementing these programmes to solve the issues of the publicm who are residing in remote villages too, he added.
On Friday, the Collector organised mandal-level Jaganannaku Chubudam programme at Musunuru of Eluru district and received petitions from the villagers of Chintapalli, Katrenipadu, Musunuru, Gopavaram, Chillaboyinapalli, Ramanakkapeta, Chekkapalli and Gullapudi. He received as many as 225 petitions of various problems. During the programme, A Nagabushanam of Gudipadu village brought up a land issue to the Collector’s notice citing his land was recorded as government land, though it was his ancestor’s land. The Collector directed the concerned Tahsildar to take appropriate action over the issue. Similarly, so many aggrieved persons submitted their petitions to Collector Prasanna Venkatesh during the programme seeking a solution to their problems.
Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni, Nuzividu Sub-Collector Adarsh Rajendran, DRDA PD Vijayaraju, ZP CEO K Ravikumar, DPO Srinivasa Vishwanath, Agriculture JD Y RamaKrishna DWAMA PD Ramu and others attended.