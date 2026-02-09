  1. Home
News

237 mobiles worth Rs 50 lakh recovered

  9 Feb 2026 11:15 AM IST
237 mobiles worth Rs 50 lakh recovered
Bapatla: District Superintendent of Police B Umamaheswar handed over 237 recovered mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh to their owners during a distribution programme held at the SP Camp Office here on Sunday. The special IT Core team, coordinating with local police, conducted a month-long drive in January, recovering lost mobile phones from various locations across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Umamaheswar highlighted that mobile phones have become essential in modern society, serving not only as communication tools but also as repositories of personal information, banking details, and financial transactions. Since the district’s formation, police have recovered 3866 mobile phones worth Rs 7.73 crore and returned them to victims. In December alone, 373 phones were recovered, he explained.

The SP urged citizens who have lost their mobile phones to file complaints immediately at nearby police stations or via the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal at www.ceir.gov.in. Users should select ‘Block Stolen/Lost Mobile,’ enter the phone’s IMEI number, and upload the purchase receipt to block the device’s signal and facilitate tracking.

