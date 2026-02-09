Min Savita visits accident victims at Penukonda hospital

Penukonda: Atleast 10 passengers were seriously injured when a lorry rammed into an APSRTC bus near Guttur village in Penukonda mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Penukonda Government Hospital for treatment.

State BC Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles Minister Savita visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the victims.

Interacting with doctors and hospital staff, the Minister directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care to all those injured in the accident.

She also instructed health authorities to provide timely treatment and necessary facilities without any lapse.

Hospital authorities briefed the Minister on the condition of the injured and the treatment being provided.

The Minister assured the victims and their families of all necessary support from the government.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

Further details regarding the cause of the collision are awaited.