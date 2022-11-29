23,951 farmers benefitted by input subsidy, zero interest loans: DC Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati/Chittoor/Kadapa/Rayachoti: An amount of Rs 5.20 crore has been credited into the accounts of 23,951 farmers in the district under Input subsidy, Interest subvention of YSR zero interest crop loans. The scheme has been implemented for the third year in a row. The mega cheque towards this has been released by the District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy. While the main programme was held at CM's camp office in Tadepalli in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has credited Rs 200 crore into the accounts of farmers by pressing the button, district level programme has been conducted at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government has been implementing interest subvention scheme for small and marginal farmers, who have taken crop loans of less than Rs 1 lakh and repaid them within a year since 2019. Similarly, those farmers, who lost their crops in natural calamities, were being helped with input subsidy. As part of it, Rs 5.01 crores has been credited into the accounts of 23,601 farmers under zero interest crop loans while another 350 farmers benefitted worth Rs 19.05 lakh under input subsidy.

Chairman of Agriculture Advisory Board Raghunath Reddy said the Chief Minister has been extending all help to the farmers. He has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the villages where farmers live and provides investment assistance. Also, through crop insurance scheme, the government has been helping the farmers, who lost their crops for various reasons. Farmers welfare schemes are being implemented in the state in a big way, he said.

A farmer Sri Prahlada from Tirupati rural, who attended the meeting said that he took Rs 60,000 loan from a bank to cultivate sugarcane in his 40 cents and repaid the amount in time. He felt happy that he got YSR zero interest crop loan. District agriculture officer Prasad Rao, agriculture and allied departments officials and farmers attended the meeting.

In Chittoor, Rs 47 crore has been credited into accounts of 31,777 farmers under YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme on Monday. Under input subsidy scheme, Rs 57 lakh were credited into the accounts of 1,077 farmers. On the occasion of CM launching third phase YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme from Tadepalli, District Collector M Hari Narayanan organised a meet at the Collectorate on Monday in which ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu also participated as chief guest. Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu participating in the event enlisted the achievements of CM in the last 40 months of YSRCP rule.

In Kadapa and Rayachoti districts, a total of 1,12,931 farmers got Rs 36.30 crore input subsidy under YSR Zero Percent Interest scheme launched by the CM on Monday. About 67,265 farmers got Rs 16.04 crore in YSR district while 46,66 farmers secured Rs 20.36 crore in Annamayya district. Kadapa Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju said the input subsidy scheme was giving utmost boost to farmers to go ahead with cultivation. In Annamayya district, government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy participated in the video conference along with District Agriculture Council Chairman P Sukumar Reddy and described Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule as golden era for farmers.