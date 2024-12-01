2.4 lakh people get pension in Kurnool district says Collector Ranjith

Kurnool : One day before the scheduled date, NTR Bharosa pensions were distributed across the district, stated district Collector P Ranjith Basha. Rs 102.55 crore have been distributed to 2,40,330 pensioners across the district on Saturday, he said after distributing pensions in Joharapuram village on Saturday.

The Collector said, in fact pensions have to be distributed on 1st of every month. Since, December 1 is falling on Sunday, NTR Bharosa pensions were distributed one day earlier.

Ranjith Basha went to the doorsteps of Atchamma and Lachamma and gave them the old age pensions. He also gave widow pension to Prameelamma and single woman pension to Jyothi.

The Collector said the State government has issued new guidelines regarding NTR Bharosa pensions. According to the new guidelines, if the head of the pensioner dies due to any reason, then the pension will be given to wife of the deceased as widow pension. These new guidelines are applicable to the persons, who died after November 1. Eligible people were advised to utilise this opportunity.

Later Collector Basha inspected Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) Canal and dump yard. He ordered the officials to set up fencing along the KC canal to stop people falling in the canal.

The officials were also told to clean the dumping yard and lay 3 km road from Venkaya Palle to Joharapuram village.

Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, RDO Sandeep Kumar, Municipal Commissioner and DRDA project director accompanied the Collector.