  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

240 nominations filed for Nandyal & Kurnool

BSP leader Arun Kumar filing nomination in Kurnool on Thursday
x

BSP leader Arun Kumar filing nomination in Kurnool on Thursday

Highlights

Kurnool/Nandyal: On the final day of filing nominations to general election 2024, as many as 145 nominations were filed to Nandyal Parliament and...

Kurnool/Nandyal: On the final day of filing nominations to general election 2024, as many as 145 nominations were filed to Nandyal Parliament and Assembly constituencies on Thursday. Of this, 32 nominations to Parliament constituency and 113 nominations were filed to Assembly, Nandyal Collector and district election officer Dr K Srinivasulu informed.

Kurnool Collector and district election officer Dr G Srijana, in a press release on Thursday, stated that 95 nominations, 12 for Kurnool Parliament and 83 for Assembly, have been filed on Thursday. She said that the officials were ordered to strictly take up scrutiny of nominations on Friday as per the orders of the Election Commission.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X