240 nominations filed for Nandyal & Kurnool

Kurnool/Nandyal: On the final day of filing nominations to general election 2024, as many as 145 nominations were filed to Nandyal Parliament and Assembly constituencies on Thursday. Of this, 32 nominations to Parliament constituency and 113 nominations were filed to Assembly, Nandyal Collector and district election officer Dr K Srinivasulu informed.

Kurnool Collector and district election officer Dr G Srijana, in a press release on Thursday, stated that 95 nominations, 12 for Kurnool Parliament and 83 for Assembly, have been filed on Thursday. She said that the officials were ordered to strictly take up scrutiny of nominations on Friday as per the orders of the Election Commission.