Live
- Banks failing to tap fintech: Ashneer
- AAP major beneficiary of proceeds of crime, ED tells SC
- India aims for $1-trn goods export by 2030
- Swiggy to raise $1.2 bn via IPO
- Salesforce takes up CSR activity
- Vodafone Idea raises Rs 18K cr
- Mkts rise for fifth day in a row on banking, metal stocks surge
- HC directs MLA disqualification pleas to be sent to Speaker, adjourns hearing to April 29
- Biju Menon set to give a re-entry into Tamil cinema after 14 years
- 240 nominations filed for Nandyal & Kurnool
Just In
240 nominations filed for Nandyal & Kurnool
Highlights
Kurnool/Nandyal: On the final day of filing nominations to general election 2024, as many as 145 nominations were filed to Nandyal Parliament and...
Kurnool/Nandyal: On the final day of filing nominations to general election 2024, as many as 145 nominations were filed to Nandyal Parliament and Assembly constituencies on Thursday. Of this, 32 nominations to Parliament constituency and 113 nominations were filed to Assembly, Nandyal Collector and district election officer Dr K Srinivasulu informed.
Kurnool Collector and district election officer Dr G Srijana, in a press release on Thursday, stated that 95 nominations, 12 for Kurnool Parliament and 83 for Assembly, have been filed on Thursday. She said that the officials were ordered to strictly take up scrutiny of nominations on Friday as per the orders of the Election Commission.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS