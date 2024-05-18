24x7 three-tier security in place at strong rooms

Rajamahendravaram : Collector and District Election Officer K Madhavi Latha along with SP P Jagadeesh inspected the strong rooms on the premises of AKNU on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said that a 24x7 three-tier security is being maintained at the strong rooms where the EVMs are kept in the AKNU, Rajamahendravaram.

Later, a review was conducted on security and counting arrangements. Collector said that the EVMs, Control Units, and VVPATs of the polling conducted in seven Assembly and Rajahmundry Parliament constituencies of East Godavari district have been secured very carefully.



Continuous surveillance is being done with CC cameras. Precautions have been taken to prevent short circuits. SP Jagadeesh said that strict security measures have been taken under the direction of the DSP, Circle Inspector, Mobile Team, CRPF, Armed Reserve Forces, and State Police. Section 144 will remain in force at the strong room until the counting is over, he said.



Returning officers of various constituencies N Tej Bharat, K Dinesh Kumar, Ashutosh Srivatsav, A Chaitra Varshini, M Madhuri, SDCRV Ramana Naik, Siva Jyothi, and others were present.

