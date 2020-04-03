259 prisoners freed in Andhra Pradesh amid coronavirus outbreak

While the coronavirus is creating tremors, on one hand, it has become a boon for some of the people especially prisoners. In order to contain and spread of COVID-19, the prisons department is taking all precautions. In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department has released 259 prisoners on interim bail. Prisons Department DG Mohammed Hasan Reza has issued orders to this extent to all prison authorities to release them and quarantine them at their houses.

Meanwhile, there are currently 6930 inmates in 81 prisons in the state, all of whom have been practising social distancing to curtail coronavirus. In addition, measures are being taken to allow ten inmates at a time for lunch. It is also reported that the jail inmates have been producing masks at Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa central prisons.

On the other hand, prisons IG G Jaya Vardhan have sad that there is trouble in the prisons as we are taking all necessary precaution to avoid the spread of virus. "Those who have been jailed for more than seven years have been released on interim bail following the recommendations of the state-appointed High Power committee, " IG asserted.