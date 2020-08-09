272 prisoners infected with coronavirus in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for BC Welfare Cheluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working relentlessly to combat Covid-10 pandemic from the state and spending crores of rupees for medicines and to provide other facilities for corona victims.



He along with collector D M Reddy, sub-collector Abishkit Kishore and Rajanagaam MLA Jakkampudi Raja inspected central prison here on Sunday in the wake of increase of corona cases in the prison.

Later, he said as many as 272 prisoners were infected with corona and the officials were waiting for test results of 300 prisoners. The jail officials were directed to supply nutritious food and quality treatment to inmates.

All the 272 corona patients were kept in isolation in prison and they officials were providing treatment in the jail.

In East Godaavari district, 2.70 lakh tests were conducted and 30,000 were tested positive, he added. Of the total of 30,000 positive cases, as many as 17,000 are active, 10,000 are in home isolation, 1,700 are in covid centre and 1,300 are in various hospitals.

Jail deputy superintendent V Venkatraju, deputy medical and health officer Dr Komali were present.















