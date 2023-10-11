2nd International Telugu Maha Sabha from Jan 5

Rajamahendravaram: A three-day second International Telugu Maha Sabha will be held from January 5, 6, and 7 under the joint auspices of Andhra Saraswatha Parishad and Chaitanya Educational Institutions.

Representatives from 70 countries will attend the programme which will be organised like Telugu Thalli festival on a large scale on the premises of Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), Rajamahendravaram.

The Andhra Saraswatha Parishad President Dr Ghazal Srinivas, founders of Chaitanya Institutes KV Satyanarayana Raju (Chaitanya Raju), and Parishad Secretary Reddappa Dhaveji said in a media conference held at GIET on Tuesday.

The programme is being held on the occasion of the one-thousandth anniversary of the coronation of Raja Raja Narendra and the commemoration of a thousand years since

Nannaya Bhattaraka started writing the Andhra Maha Bharatam.

Chaitanya Raju said that more than one lakh people will attend the three-day Mahasabhas for the development of the Telugu language.

He said that besides the main stage, special programmes will be organised on four other sub-stages on the festival days.

About 25 types of Telugu traditional arts will be accommodated on these platforms.

He said that Bhasha Shobhayatra will be held in Rajahmundry on January 2nd with 25 Telugu Vibhava Shakatas.

Ghazal Srinivas said that our generation should enjoy this rare opportunity to celebrate the thousand years of Telugu glory. With the slogan ‘Andhrameva Jayate’, conferences and cultural programmes will be organised this time.

He said that arrangements are being made so that 15,000 people can watch the cultural events.

Vice-President of the Telugu Saraswatha Parishad Sahasravadhani Kadimella Varaprasad said that without language, human survival is impossible.

He said that the Telugu language will not have been alive without Rajaraja Narendra and Nannayya.

He said that Rajamahendravaram is the most suitable venue for Telugu language festivals.

Principal of the GIET Sharma, Kesiraju Ramprasad, Babusree and others were present