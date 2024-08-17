Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
- 10,321 centenarians, 2.55 lakh voters 85 plus in Haryana: EC
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar receives warm welcome in Tirupati
- Antaryami Mishra felicitated
- Patanjali celebrates 78th Independence Day
- Heavy Rains Expected in Telangana for Four Days; Yellow Alert Issued
- Condition of drains is result of years of neglect: LG
- BJD not to take part in orientation prog
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 17 August, 2024
- DU UG admissions: First list released
Just In
3 Anna canteens launched in Vizianagaram dist
Minister Kondapalli, MP K Appala Naidu and MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju and others at Anna canteen in Vizianagaram on Friday
Vizianagaram : The government inaugurated three Anna canteens in Vizianagaram to provide delicious food to workers, students and others at cheaper price. Minister for MSME and SERP Kondapalli Srinivas, MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, MLA P Aditi Gajapathi Raju and senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju took part in the inauguration of canteens and had breakfast along with the public on Friday.
The public representatives served food to people and appealed to them to avail the schemes being implemented by the government and get the food at lesser price.
Later, minister Kondapalli announced his honourorium as a donation to the Anna canteen scheme, which is being executed by Akshaya Patra Foundation.
Three canteens were opened at RTC bus stand, PWD market and in Bobbili town. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that their forefathers came up with the concept which is similar to Anna canteens aiming to providing food to the poor, students and workers and now the same scheme is being implemented in the form of Anna canteen.