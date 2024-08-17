3 Anna canteens launched in Vizianagaram dist

Vizianagaram : The government inaugurated three Anna canteens in Vizianagaram to provide delicious food to workers, students and others at cheaper price. Minister for MSME and SERP Kondapalli Srinivas, MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, MLA P Aditi Gajapathi Raju and senior leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju took part in the inauguration of canteens and had breakfast along with the public on Friday.

The public representatives served food to people and appealed to them to avail the schemes being implemented by the government and get the food at lesser price.

Later, minister Kondapalli announced his honourorium as a donation to the Anna canteen scheme, which is being executed by Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Three canteens were opened at RTC bus stand, PWD market and in Bobbili town. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that their forefathers came up with the concept which is similar to Anna canteens aiming to providing food to the poor, students and workers and now the same scheme is being implemented in the form of Anna canteen.