3 capitals for AP mooted

Amaravati: The State Government proposes to have three capitals. This was indicated by Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. Intervening in a debate on progress of construction of Amaravati, the Chief Minister said construction of capital at Amaravati was not possible for various reasons.

Selection of Amaravati from "No where," had created unhappiness among various section of people and regions. He said decentralisation of administration was the trend everywhere and hence the state may have three capitals. Legislative capital at Amaravati, Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam and High Court at Kurnool.

This means Legislative Assembly and Council will be in Amaravati, offices of HoDs and state Secretariat will be at Visakhapatnam and Judicial capital will be in Kurnool. The Chief Minister said that the Government had appointed two committees to examine all such issues and the report is expected in about a week's time.

He felt that if establish Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, then there will be no infrastructural problems. "We have to seriously think about it," he said.

The Chief Minister said to create the basic infrastructure at Amaravati, it will cost around Rs 1,09,000 crore, as per the estimations of the TDP government. It may increase to more than Rs 3 lakh crore.

Above all these, the Government will have to spend more than Rs 1 lakh crore for developing Amaravati alone. If we mobilise the funds from loans, then the interest amount will be a bigger burden on us, he added.