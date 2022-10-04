3 capitals will pave way for equal progress: Dharmana

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that establishing three capitals in three regions of Andhra Pradesh State will pave way for decentralisation of development and ensure equal progress. Everyone should understand that it was decided to establish three capital cities after observing the plight of many parts of the State and the suffering of the people, he added.

On Monday, a roundtable was held at Manjeera Conference Hall in the city on the topic of decentralisation of governance and State development. Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, district in-charge Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram and Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose attended as chief guests.

Speaking on this occasion, Dharmana accused TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of being responsible for the situation of Andhra Pradesh, which do not have a capital. He said it was wrong to choose Amaravati with his agenda, ignoring the report given by the committee formed under Section 6 of the Reorganisation Act, and allocating farmers' agricultural land for city construction. He reminded that decentralisation approach is necessary and the committee said that investing lakhs of crores in one place for many decades has led to the division of the State.

The Minister criticised that Naidu has made the State a laughing stock by deciding on Amaravati. Stating that the constitution does not say anything about capital formation, he said that the governments has the power to change the capital. The Minister clarified that they are doing whatever told by the committee formed under the Reorganisation Act. Alleging that Chandrababu and his supporters are blocking Visakhapatnam from getting capital status, he questioned as to why people should tolerate this. He wondered whether the opposition towards Visakhapatnam is due to regional hatred.

YSRCP Parliamentary Chief Whip, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Andhra Pradesh has all the possibilities to develop rapidly, but it needs the cooperation of the Central government. He said the Central government has the responsibility to support Andhra Pradesh after the partition. The State has the largest coastline. Whenever time comes for the cooperation of the Central government, all the MPs of the State should raise their voice in the parliament, he requested

Dr Karri Rama Reddy, Ashok Kumar Jain, and others spoke in this meeting.