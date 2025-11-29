3-coloured garbage bins to be installed on main roads

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to ensure that there is no lapse in sanitation management across the city. He instructed officials to focus on strict household-level waste segregation and to ensure daily door-to-door collection.

During an inspection tour on Friday, the Commissioner visited CK Reddy Road, Museum Road, Devinagar Main Road, GS Raju Road, and Madhuranagar areas to review cleanliness and waste management activities at the field level.

Dhyanachandra emphasised that the collected waste should be properly processed at the Ajit Singh Nagar Excel Plant and stressed the need for seamless coordination among all departments involved in sanitation activities.

To strengthen waste disposal practices, the Commissioner directed officials to install three-coloured garbage bins along the city’s main roads. He also instructed that clear stickers be affixed on each bin to help citizens identify the type of waste—wet, dry, or hazardous—that must be disposed of in each colour.

Later, he inspected the Ayodhya Nagar Anna Canteen and reviewed its functioning. Dhyanachandra said the quality of food must be maintained without compromise and that there should be no defects in the facilities provided by the VMC.

He instructed nodal officers to conduct daily inspections of their respective Anna Canteens to ensure better service delivery.

VMC Superintending Engineer A Srinivas Reddy and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the visit.